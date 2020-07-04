Five-year-old elephant found with fractured jaw passes away in Kerala

The elephant is suspected to have strayed from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu forests as it had not been spotted earlier in any herds by forest officials so far, the official said.

The Tamil Nadu forests is hardly two to three km from the area where it was found, he said. The animal's post-mortem was conducted this morning.

Dr Arun Sakaria, Chief Forest Veterinary Officer, said "the animal had a fractured mandible, had a split tongue and was suffering from pneumonia. It also had a tumour in the abdomen.We have collected the samples and sent it for forensic tests. Samples have also been submitted for toxicology test."

According to him, though there are no external injuries, they were not ruling out the possibility of the elephant consuming a cracker laden fruit which could have exploded in its mouth. Forest officials said tribals in the area had informed them about the elephant.

On May 27, a 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant in the Silent valley forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty after she consumed a fruit filled with crackers, which exploded in her mouth. The elephant, which was in severe pain following the injuries suffered about a week ago, had taken refuge in the Killiyar river, as life ebbed out of her. It was during post-mortem that it came to be known that she was pregnant.