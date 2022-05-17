Five-year cap on anyone holding any post in party, says Congress leader Ajay Maken

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken on Tuesday clarified that a 5-year cap on anyone holding any post in the party -- as decided in the Udaipur "Nav Sankalp Shivir" on Sunday -- will not apply to the Congress President.

He was addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters to brief the media on an hour-long meeting of the general secretaries on implementation of the Udaipur decisions.

A similar meeting will be also held on Wednesday, he said.

In reply to a question, Maken said the decision not to allow anybody to remain in a post for more than five years will be strictly followed in the party at all levels, but it will not apply to the Congress President.

He justified it, pointing out that the Congress constitution does not put any time bar on the tenure of the Congress President.

As regards various vacancies in the party at different levels, he said they would be filled through elections and not nominations in 90 to 120 days.

He said the general secretaries will be assigned tasks and targets will be fixed for evaluation of their work.

Maken said the Congress goal is to bring a structural change in the party, to reward those who are performing.

He said the decision to allow those below 50 to hold 50% positions in the organisation will ensure influx of young blood and their retention.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:25 PM IST