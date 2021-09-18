Five TMC leaders including General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee summoned by Tripura police

Kolkata/Tripura: Khoai police station in Tripura on Saturday summoned five Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh for allegedly disrupting government work in the state.

Reacting to the summon, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that he is a ‘law-abiding person’ and will visit Tripura.

“Though neither of us has disrupted anything, still I will go and face the police in Tripura. The BJP is purposely trying to malign TMC. I have requested the IO to video record the interrogation. The suo moto case was filed by OC against Abhishek Banerjee and five of us. I shall comply with the notice. The legal battle will be on,” said Kunal.

Notably, the summon has been sent to TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and TMC leader Subal Bhaumick for allegedly harassing the police and not letting them work in August when the TMC youth leaders were arrested. The notice had asked the five leaders to be present before the Khoai police station in Tripura within 10 days of receiving the notice.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday had also written a letter to the DG of Tripura seeking permission to hold a rally of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 22.

“The police citing a foolish alibi is not giving us permission so we have written to the DG seeking permission,” said the TMC spokesperson.

Incidentally, TMC had sought permission to hold the rally on September 15 but police didn’t permit him, and when the TMC sought permission to hold the same on the next day, permission was again denied by the police citing Covid regulations.

ALSO READ FPJ Legal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee moves Delhi High Court against ED

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:19 PM IST