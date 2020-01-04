Five-phase BJP campaign from today to justify CAA

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party announced a five-phase mass campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that begins on Sunday with house-to-house contact by party workers to dispel the "misinformation" spread by opposition parties.

BJP national general secretary Anil Jain, who heads a 6-member central committee for coordinating the house-to-house campaign, told a Press conference that four other parts of the campaign are Samvad Samiti, Vishesh Samajik Sampark Abhiyan (conferences and special mass contact) Social Media and Media.

BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the house-to-house or door-to-door campaign on Sunday from Delhi while working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will launch it in nearby Ghaziabad district town in UP, former president and defence minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow and former president and road & highway minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.

Jain said the party workers will also distribute literature explaining the citizenship act to the public during this house-to-house campaign. In the second phase of "Samvad", the party would hold rallies and intellectuals' conferences in every district and at least one lakh street corner meetings in the country. This campaign will be coordinated by national general secretary and MP Arun Singh.

The special social contact programme monitored by national general secretary Bhupender Yadav will be to personally contact the prominent people in arts, culture, sports, etc. to explain them about the CAA, while the social media team headed by IT cell head Amit Malviya will organise press conferences at 250 places in the country and contact journalists and columnists to provide them clarity about the Act.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the "unwarranted and unprovoked" attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob.