Five jawans killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Five security personnel including two CRPF jawans have been killed and around 10 others sustained injuries during an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi said that the encounter took place at around noon when the security forces were carrying out a joint anti-Maoist operation in Tarrem area of Bijapur district, about 400 km south of the state capital.

The forces comprised Centra Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF).

"Five security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an encounter with the Maoists in the jungles near Tarrem, Bijapur," Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi was quoted as saying by ANI.