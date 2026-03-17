Five Dead As Volvo Bus Aand Truck Collide Head-On In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Several Passengers Injured

Five persons were killed in a tragic road accident that occurred on the Mega Highway in the Rawatsar region of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, where a Volvo bus and a truck collided head-on on Tuesday. | Representational Image

Jaipur: Five persons were killed in a tragic road accident that occurred on the Mega Highway in the Rawatsar region of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, where a Volvo bus and a truck collided head-on on Tuesday. Several passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Bus Section Crushed in Impact

The impact of the collision was so severe that a section of the bus was completely crushed. Confirming the incident, Rawatsar SDM Sanjay Kumar said that five people have died in the accident, while three critically injured have been referred to the Hanumangarh District Hospital and six others are undergoing treatment at the Rawatsar Hospital itself.

The officials said that the Volvo bus was heading from Sri Ganganagar to Jaipur when, on the Mega Highway near Baramsar, the bus driver attempted an overtake and the bus collided head-on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction. The impact was so powerful that several passengers aboard the bus sustained severe injuries, and the scene was filled with screams and cries of distress. Police and locals rush the injured to the hospital.