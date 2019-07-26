Five CPI(M) workers sentenced to life for killing BJP activist

Kannur: A sessions court here Friday sentenced five CPI(M) workers to life imprisonment for hacking to death a BJP activist in 2008. Thalassery Additional District Sessions court judge P N Vinod also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts for murdering K V Surendran (62).

The court sentenced Thiruvangod residents Akhilesh (35), M Kalesh (36), M Lijesh (32), Vineesh (25) and P K Shaijosh (28) in the case. It also directed that the fine amount be paid to the family of Surendran. The court, however, acquitted two persons in the case.