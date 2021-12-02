Five contacts of Omicron-infected patient in Karnataka test positive for COVID-19

Out of the two people who have tested for positive for Covid-19 Omicron variant today in Karnataka, state health minister K Sudhakar said that 5 people have tested positive for coronavirus who are among the primary and secondary contact of the 46-tear-old doctor.

A total of 6 people who are fully vaccinated for Covid have been isolated, admitted to government hospital, the minister added.

"Out of his (doctor's) primary & secondary contact, 5 people tested positive for #COVID19. So a total of 6 people have been isolated, admitted to govt hospital. None of them showing any serious symptoms. All these people are fully vaccinated," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Out of two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus that have been detected in the city, one is a South African national who has left the country after testing negative, while the other is a local with no travel history, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said on Thursday.

According to officials, both the persons who have tested positive for Omicron were vaccinated with two doses of COVID vaccine.

Out of his (doctor's) primary & secondary contact, 5 people tested positive for #COVID19. So a total of 6 people have been isolated, admitted to govt hospital. None of them showing any serious symptoms. All these people are fully vaccinated:Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/IhwOID4m8l — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

"Please note that second person has no travel history, so there may be chances of more people having the infection. There is need to be vigilant about the this new variant," BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the administration is in constant consultation with experts regarding measures to control the spread of this virus, and "I only say precautionary measures have to be borne in mind, they are same for any variant." "Naturally after these cases have come across there is need to take more measures, which will be decided by the government after considering all aspects and consulting experts," he added.

Sharing details of the Omicron variant cases, Gupta said, the first is a 66-year-old male, who is a South African national.

All his 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts have tested negative, he said, adding that "but they are still kept under watch."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 07:44 PM IST