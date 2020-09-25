First-year classes for session 2020-21 to begin from Nov 1: UGC

New Delhi: The academic session 2020-21 for the first-year students will commence from November 1, as per the latest guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has directed the educational institutions to complete merit/entrance-based admission process by October 2020.

However, in case of delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, the universities may start the session from November 18, says the latest guidelines issued by the UGC.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced this on Twitter on Friday, saying, "In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21." According to the guidelines, the last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats will be November 31.