First wheelchair-bound Indian to study at Oxford leaves netizens inspired

While coronavirus has gripped the entire world, an inspirational story of a wheel-chair bound girl has come forth. A final year student at Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College will be the first wheel-chair bound Indian to study at Oxford.

According to reports, Pratishtha Deveshwar, who hails from Hoshiarpur, is all set to join the University of Oxford in September 2020 to pursue Masters in Public Policy. She had met with a severe car accident at the age of 13 while journeying from Hoshiarpur to Chandigarh. As a result, she broke her spinal cord and became paralyzed from chest down, states a report by Hindustan Times. After the accident, she realised the only way to overcome her tough life was through proper education.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a snapshot of the 'Certificate of Offer' from the University of Oxford. "Thrilled to share that I'll be pursuing a Masters in Public Policy from the University of Oxford! From the ICU where I fought for my life, to being the first wheelchair-user from India to get into Oxford-it has been a rollercoaster ride! I want to thank you all for your support," Pratishtha Deveshwar tweeted.