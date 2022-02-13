'First, they invented triple talaq, then hijab to keep Muslim women oppressed', says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

First, they invented triple talaq, then hijab, & then other kinds of things to keep Muslim women oppressed, said Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan on hijab row ,reported ANI

He added , 'In Arab societies, there were people who used to bury their infant girls immediately after birth. Islam put an end to it, but that mindset still prevails.'

He also said, 'India is being asked to believe that hijab is intrinsic. If we accept that argument, Muslim girls will be pushed again to their homes because if they can't pursue education, their interest in education will diminish.'

Yesterday also his remarks sparked controversy, wherein he said, 'Muslim women will be "the losers" if the argument of those protesting for the right to wear hijab is accepted.'

Meanwhile, India has asked other countries to refrain from commenting on the issue of dress code in educational institutions in Karnataka, stating that "motivated comments on our internal issues aren't welcome."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 04:09 PM IST