'First take care of UP': Ahead of GHMC polls, Yogi Adityanath's visit to Hyderabad garners criticism

With the Hyderabad municipal elections only a few days away, the BJP has pull out all the stops to sway voters in their favour. Over the last week, some of the biggest leaders in the party have held rallies and addressed gatherings in the city. And on Saturday, it was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's turn.
The list of political heavyweights who have visited the city recently include party chief JP Nadda, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, central ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani , BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit tomorrow.
But, if social media is any indication, many are not happy with the idea. Citing a variety of Uttar Pradesh updates from the news many have taken to urging the Chief Minister to go back to administering his own state. Of course that is not to say that all and sundry are against his visit. As with any Twitter trend, there are some who appear to be looking forward to his visit. For the moment however, the Twitter critics appear to outnumber them.
"First take care of uttar Pradesh then think about other states," tweeted one user.
"For Municipal elections putting this much efforts and bringing such big stature leaders for campaign never heard," opined another.
Others still were lamenting related issues such as the possible traffic congestion this event would cause. Take a look at some of the reactions:
The BJP had not fared well in the 2016 polls, managing a mere 4 seats as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi left all other parties far behind to emerge as the victor with 99 seats. And as the party looks to make a bigger dent than in the last election, it has hit out repeatedly at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the TRS.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)