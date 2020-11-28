'First take care of UP': Ahead of GHMC polls, Yogi Adityanath's visit to Hyderabad garners criticism

But, if social media is any indication, many are not happy with the idea. Citing a variety of Uttar Pradesh updates from the news many have taken to urging the Chief Minister to go back to administering his own state. Of course that is not to say that all and sundry are against his visit. As with any Twitter trend, there are some who appear to be looking forward to his visit. For the moment however, the Twitter critics appear to outnumber them.

"First take care of uttar Pradesh then think about other states," tweeted one user.

"For Municipal elections putting this much efforts and bringing such big stature leaders for campaign never heard," opined another.

Others still were lamenting related issues such as the possible traffic congestion this event would cause. Take a look at some of the reactions: