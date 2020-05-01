First special train ferries 1,200 stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

On Friday, Railways ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, a first since the lockdown began.

The state government has made adequate arrangements for the testing and quarantine of the migrants returning to the state from the special non-stop train. The railways have suspended the passenger, mail and express train services in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19. RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI, "The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday). It's the only train to be deployed so far."