First phase of West Bengal, Assam Assembly polls underway; PM Modi urges people to 'vote in record numbers'

By FPJ Web Desk

Voting is presently underway for 30 Assembly seats in West Bengal and 47 in Assam. In Bengal, the first phase covers all Purulia and Jhargram constituencies, and some in Bankura, and Purba and Paschim Medinipur. The TMC faces heavy competition as it looks to retain power for a third term. Meanwhile in Assam, BJP is seeking to retain the 126-member legislature. Polling is underway in 12 districts.

In Assam, some voters are being welcomed with saplings and more

Ahead of polls, a vehicle caught fire under mysterious circumstances in Bengal

A vehicle caught fire under mysterious circumstances as it was returning after delivering food to polling workers in Purulia on Friday night ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. The driver has been taken for questioning by the police and further details are awaited.

Visuals from polling stations in Assam's Dibrugarh and Rupahi

West Bengal: Visuals from West Midnapore

Visuals from Jhargram in West Bengal

Former PM Manmohan Singh has a message for voters in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to 'exercise their franchise in record numbers'

The Prime Minister who is presently on a trip to Bangladesh took to Twitter noting that polls had begun, and urging people to cast their votes.

First phase voting for Assembly Elections in West Bengal and Assam begin

Polling began at 7 am and the booths will close at 6 pm. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a slew of restrictions in place and timings have been extended by an hour.

While this is the first of eight phases of polling for Bengal, Assam will be conducting two more phases in the first week of April.

