First phase of West Bengal, Assam Assembly polls underway; PM Modi urges people to 'vote in record numbers'

Ahead of polls, a vehicle caught fire under mysterious circumstances in Bengal
A vehicle caught fire under mysterious circumstances as it was returning after delivering food to polling workers in Purulia on Friday night ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. The driver has been taken for questioning by the police and further details are awaited.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to 'exercise their franchise in record numbers'
The Prime Minister who is presently on a trip to Bangladesh took to Twitter noting that polls had begun, and urging people to cast their votes.
First phase voting for Assembly Elections in West Bengal and Assam begin
Polling began at 7 am and the booths will close at 6 pm. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a slew of restrictions in place and timings have been extended by an hour.
While this is the first of eight phases of polling for Bengal, Assam will be conducting two more phases in the first week of April.