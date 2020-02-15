First phase of Census-2021 to be conducted in Haryana from May 1 to June 15

Chandigarh (Haryana): The first phase of Census-2021 will be conducted in Haryana from May 1 to June 15, with the help of around 58,000 enumerators and supervisors.

This information was shared in the State- Level Conference of Divisional, Deputy Commissioners and Principal Census Officers to review the preparedness for Census 2021 and updation of the National Population Register (NPR) held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Friday. Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, Vivek Joshi was also present in the meeting held on Friday.

"The data on census should be very reliable and since the entire process of the census is very time-bound therefore all the concerned officers should ensure that all the procedure should be completed within the stipulated time period i.e from May 1 to June 15," the chief secretary said at the meeting.