First Lunar eclipse of 2020 will occur on January 10, here's all you need to know

Whether you are a space enthusiast or not, watching an eclipse is something everyone gets excited for. With we await many new things this new year, you should be ready to witness this year’s very first penumbral lunar eclipse on January 10.
NASA has decided to call the very first eclipse of 2020 the ‘Wolf Moon Eclipse.' The eclipse will be visible in India and many others in Asia, the eclipse will last for four hours and five minutes.
Date and time
The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will occur on this Friday, January 10. The eclipse will start on Fri, 10 Jan from 10:37 p.m to 2:42 a.m on Saturday, 11 Jan.
The maximum eclipse will be visible at 12.40 a.m on January 10.
Where to watch?
The eclipse will be visible in India and several other places in Asia, Africa, and Europe.
The eclipse will also be live-streamed at CosmoSapiens.
Busting eclipse myths
For watching a Lunar eclipse, one does not need any special eyewear.
One can cook, eat and even go out with their family on the day or night of eclipse.
No harm will come to pregnant women for simply stepping out of their houses before, after or during the eclipse.
There is no scientific reasoning to not starting any new endeavour on eclipse day, it is a superstition.
There is no relation whatsoever with an eclipse and you randomly spilling coffee on your shirt on an important day, eclipses have no responsibility for your bad or good luck.
