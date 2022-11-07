First kill on Indian soil for cheetahs flown from Namibia

The cheetahs - Freddie and Elton - were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 . | FPJ

Sheopur: Two male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, have made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from to a larger enclosure, an official said.

The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday. This was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs, the official said. The details about the prey are yet to be known.

The cheetahs - Freddie and Elton - were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the cheetahs in India on his birthday this year on September 17.

The release of the two cheetahs came after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry for quarantine clearance to be released in a big enclosure.

As part of the efforts to revitalize and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat, they were being brought to India decades after their extinction.