First flight from Delhi’s second airport today

New Delhi: The wait for Delhi’s second commercial airport is now over as the first commercial flight from its second airport will take off today. Hindon Airport, situated in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh, adjoining Delhi NCR, now acts as Delhi’s second commercial airport. Indian Air Force (IAF) already has its air base at Hindon.

The first commercial flight from Hindon Airport will go to Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand, a high-altitude destination.

The first commercial flight is being launched by private aviation company Heritage Aviation Private Ltd, which will operate a nine-seater plane for this flight and the ticket will cost Rs 2,500 per person.

The district administration has already put in place a heavy security arrangement at Hindon Airport which includes deployment of 50 specially trained policemen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a civil enclave built by Airport Authority of India (AAI), long back. Built at the cost of Rs40 crore, the new airport can service 300 passenger per day.