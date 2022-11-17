First fine after implementation of dog attack policy in Noida, action taken in La Residency case where dog bit child in lift

On camera: Dog bites school boy in Greater Noida, yet another case of dog menace from residence lifts goes viral | Twitter

Rs 10,000 fine has been imposed for the first time after the implementation of the Dog Attack Policy in Noida. The action has been taken by the Greater Noida Authority against Karthik Gandhi.

Gandhi will have to pay the fine within 7 days. According to the notice given he will also have to bear the expenses of the child's treatment.

This case pertains to La Residencia Society, where a child was attacked and injured by a pet dog in the lift of the society.

The video from CCTV camera inside the society lift records the incident. As seen in the video, we can see the kid and his mother are making space for the pet dog to enter the lift, as soon as it steps in, dog grabs the hand of the little boy. Reports claim that the boy who was bit by the dog is doing fine now.

डॉग पॉलिसी लागू करने के बाद लगाया गया पहली बार जुर्माना. ग्रेनो अथॉरिटी ने कार्तिक गांधी पर लगाया दस हज़ार का जुर्माना,7 दिनों में जुर्माने की रकम चुकानी होगी और बच्चे का इलाज का खर्च भी उसे उठाना पड़ेगा। ला रेजिडेंशिया सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में बच्चे को डॉगी ने अटैक कर घायल किया था. pic.twitter.com/PhmGN5rbbo — Arvind Uttam (@arvinduttam_ND) November 17, 2022

In the recent past, the city and its beighbourhood reported similar cases of dog attacks of delivery partners and young kids. In mid-October, when an infant was brutally slit to intestines and killed by a dog in Noida, residents stepped to streets protesting against the dog menace in the region.

Following the multiple dog attacks causing fear among humans, Noida Authority imposed Rs 10,000 fine if pet animals led to any nuisance.