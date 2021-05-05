First death from COVID-19 in commando force NSG as officer succumbs to pandemic

New Delhi: Country's federal counter-terrorist commando force National Security Guard (NSG) reported its first coronavirus linked death on Wednesday when a senior commander succumbed to the infection, officials said. Group Commander (coordination) B K Jha was admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Hospital in Greater Noida after he contracted COVID-19 and breathed his last early morning, they said.

This is the first death from coronavirus in the NSG. The officer was working with one of the adminstrative units of the force and was not in the combat wing, they added. He was 53. Jha, originally a 1993-batch officer of the BSF cadre, hailed from Bihar.

The officer joined the NSG on deputation from the Border Security Force in 2018. He had earlier served as the principal staff officer and commandant to the BSF director general.

Both the forces that function under the command of the Union Home Ministry condoled his death on their respective Twitter handles.