First Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi, dies at 74

Raipur: Ajit Jogi, an IAS officer-turned-politician who became the first CM of Chhattisgarh in 2000, died on Friday at a city hospital where he was being treated for the last 20 days, doctors said.

Jogi (74), who had slipped into coma, suffered a cardiac arrest in the afternoon and could not be revived. He is survived by wife Renu Jogi, the MLA from Kota constituency, and son Amit, a former MLA.

CM Bhupesh Baghel declared a 3-day mourning in the state. Jogi’s last rites will take place on Saturday at Gaurela. He was admitted at Shree Narayana Hospital on May 9 after he suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest after a seed of sweet tamarind got stuck in his windpipe.