First case of Omicron variant reported in Chandigarh, national tally climbs to 35

A 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India last month, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

The Chandigarh patient is said to be a 20-year-old man from Italy who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed for the viral infection on December. He is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, according to a statement by the Chandigarh Health department





This comes after Delhi reported its second case of Omicron on Saturday after a fully vaccinated individual with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive for the coronavirus deemed to be more dangerous and transmissible than the previous strains.



A 35-year-old man, with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in Delhi of the new COVID-19 variant, news agency PTI reported sources as saying on Saturday.

With the new cases in Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh, the country’s total count of Omicron infections has risen to 35.



So far, 17 omicron infections were detected in Maharashtra, followed by nine cases in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, and now two in Delhi.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:39 PM IST