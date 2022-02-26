First Air India evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Air India flight AIC1944 carrying over 200 Indian evacuees from Ukraine has landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Air India's first evacuation flight departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive, officials said.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to say that AI1944 flight with "219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania".

The second evacuation flight AI1942 is expected to return to the Delhi airport on early Sunday morning with another 250 Indian nationals, they mentioned.

Air India will operate more flights on Saturday to Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border by road have been taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in these Air India flights.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on February 24.

Prior to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had operated a flight to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India.

