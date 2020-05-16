First 4 Rafale jets likely by July-end

New Delhi: The first four of 36 Rafale jets are expected to land in India by last week of July as the pandemic delayed their scheduled delivery by around 11 weeks, official sources said on Friday.

The first batch of the Rafale jets was scheduled to arrive in India by the first week of May. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs58,000 crore.

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA’s Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets. —Agencies