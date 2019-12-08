'Fire incident extremely horrific': PM Modi on Delhi fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area as extremely horrific.

"The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. "Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," he said.