'Fire incident extremely horrific': PM Modi on Delhi fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area as extremely horrific.
"The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. "Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," he said.
A massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said. The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a probe into the fire incident in Anaj Mandi area here and sought a detailed report within seven days. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot directed district magistrate (central) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days.
(Inputs from Agencies)
