Fire destroys records at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported

Chennai: A fire broke out at a BSNL office here in the early hours of Thursday damaging records, police said. No casualties were reported in the fire at the BSNL office in Mannady, a commercial hub of the city, that was put in a two-hour long operation, the police said.
Some records were damaged in the fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, a police official said quoting preliminary investigation.
