Fire breaks out on 6th floor of Parliament annexe building, 7 fire engines at spot

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday morning, reported news agency ANI. According to ANI, seven fire tenders were present at the spot. The blaze has been brought under control, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Service official told news agency PTI that a call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.
More details are awaited.
