Fire breaks out in West Bengal's Arabari forest range

A fire broke out in Midnapore's Arabari forest area on Wednesday evening.
Videos from the area, shared by The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, show the grass and smaller plants and trees in flames, even as people batted at the embers in an attempt to put the fire out.
Further details awaited.
