Fire breaks out in Telangana Express near Ballabgarh, Haryana

Haryana: A major mishap was averted after a fire that was reported in the Hyderabad-New Delhi, Telangana Express, here on Thursday morning was doused after fire tenders were pressed into service immediately.
The CPRO of Northern Railway informed the media that there was a fire in the brake binding of the Express train. The incident occurred at around 7:43 am near Asoti-Ballabgarh in Haryana.
Up and down services on the route were affected due to the incident, the CPRO informed. No loss of life or injury was reported.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)