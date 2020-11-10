Fire breaks out in Kolkata slum, over 250 displaced

As many as 50 shanties were gutted near Kolkata's EM Bypass-Park Circus connector during a massive fire at No 24 bus stand area on Tuesday. Around 250-300 slum dwellers were affected.

According to Fire Department officials, the blaze spread fast owing to the presence of combustible articles in the structures. At least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fire under control.

Eyewitnesses said that the flames were first spotted around 4 pm, following which area people tried to douse the fire. They also informed the fire brigade.

"Area residents had stockpiled inflammable articles like plastic drums, chemical solutions etc in those shanties for business purpose. Maybe that was the reason the fire spread so far, gutting at least 50 temporary structures," a fire brigade official said.