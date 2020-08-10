Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Pollock Street; 20 fire tenders on spot

On Monday a fire broke out in a building in West Bengal. Six fire tenders have been rushed to Kolkata's Pollock Street and firefighting efforts are underway.
The fire broke out at around 5:30 pm and videos show flames consuming the interior of the building as smoke billows out.
Later in the day, at around 7:30 pm, West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose said that the blaze had been brought under control.
"20 fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation. Reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.
The building has offices as well as residences. According to later updates, only one person had been stranded inside the building. He has been rescued and is perfectly fine, Sudheer Kumar, Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (central division) told ANI.