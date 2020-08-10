Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Pollock Street; 20 fire tenders on spot

Later in the day, at around 7:30 pm, West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose said that the blaze had been brought under control.

"20 fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation. Reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.

The building has offices as well as residences. According to later updates, only one person had been stranded inside the building. He has been rescued and is perfectly fine, Sudheer Kumar, Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (central division) told ANI.