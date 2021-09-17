e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

34,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 02:42 PM IST

Fire breaks out in basement of CBI building in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, all personnel evacuated

FPJ Web Desk
CBI headquarters in Delhi | Photo: File Image

CBI headquarters in Delhi | Photo: File Image

Advertisement

A fire broke out in the basement of the CBI building at the CGO complex in Delhi's Lodhi Road area on Friday afternoon. According to reports, all officers and staff have been evacuated from the building. Eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 02:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal