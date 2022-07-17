e-Paper Get App

Fire breaks out in Advocate General's office building in UP

According to the information, the files of all the cases of the government are kept on the eighth floor here.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
Prayagraj: A fire broke out in the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar building on Sunday.

"A total of 15 fire tenders engaged in firefighting. Floors 5th to 8th were impacted due to fire. No casualty in the incident was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Kumar, Prayagraj.

According to the information, the files of all the cases of the government are kept on the eighth floor here. The files of all the cases travel to the Courtroom of Allahabad High Court, where the lawyers put forth their stand.

More details are awaited.

