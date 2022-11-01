Delhi: 18 people injured, 2 dead in a plastic factory fire

A fire broke out in a plastic factory in New Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Tuesday | Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a plastic factory in New Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Tuesday. The blaze was reported at 9:35 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

20 people were rescued, out of which 18 are injured and 2 dead.

DK Mahla, DCP told ANI, "According to the information received, the blast happened after switching on a Polyurethane machine kept inside the factory. Investigation is underway."