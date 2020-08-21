Fire breaks out at Telangana power station; 9 trapped

Hyderabad: Rescue efforts are on to rescue nine persons trapped in a fire mishap at TS Genco's hydel power station at Srisailam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

The incident is reported to have taken place late on Thursday. Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to the fire and thick smoke engulfing the spot. Of the 17 persons reported to be present at the spot, 8 persons escaped to safety through a tunnel. Those trapped include six TS Genco employees and three private company employees.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot and trying to rescue the trapped including a deputy engineer and assistant engineers. Officials said thick smoke is hampering rescue operations. Telangana minister Jagadish Reddy and TS Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao reached the spot and are overseeing rescue efforts.