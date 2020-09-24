Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Gujarat's Surat

A fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in early hours of Thursday. Fire tenders are present at the spot.
Surat Collector Dr Dhaval Patel said that three consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. "Around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials," Patel told news agency ANI.
More details awaited.
