Fire at Noida pathology lab, none injured | ANI

A fire broke out in a pathology lab here late Tuesday night, officials said.

The fire was doused and no individual was injured, they said on Wednesday.

"The fire broke out in the pathology lab located in Sector 63. Around half-a-dozen water tenders and firefighters were rushed to the spot immediately and the blaze controlled after some time," a local police official said.

A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the blaze and damage caused to the property, the official added.