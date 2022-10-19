Fire at Noida pathology lab, none injured

e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
A fire broke out in a pathology lab here late Tuesday night, officials said.

"The fire broke out in the pathology lab located in Sector 63. Around half-a-dozen water tenders and firefighters were rushed to the spot immediately and the blaze controlled after some time," a local police official said.

A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the blaze and damage caused to the property, the official added.

