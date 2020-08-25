Fire at Kerala Secretariat: Opposition alleges conspiracy to destroy gold smuggling case evidence

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A fire broke out at the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening leading to protests by both Congress and BJP leaders who alleged that it was was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The fire broke out this evening and smoke was seen coming out one of the floors of the secretariat building. The fire was later doused and no injuries were reported. Briefing reporters later Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said a comprehensive probe will be carried out.

Both Congress and BJP leaders held a protest outside Kerala Secretariat alleging that fire was not an accident and it was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The Kerala BJP President K Surendran was arrested from outside the state Secretariat during the protest.