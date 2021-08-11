FIR lodged against TMC leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, Bratya Basu, and others in Tripura

Tripura: FIR lodged against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee other TMC leaders including education minister Bratya Basu, Dola Sen, Kunal Ghosh at Khoyai police station in Tripura for breaking laws in the state.

Slamming the BJP government, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal said that the BJP is afraid for the rise in TMC’s power in Tripura for which they have lodged FIR.

“The police is saying that due to us the young leaders who were arrested was taken to the court late. Had they think that we have broken the law they should have immediately stopped us. The BJP purposely makes things complicated,” said Kunal.

Taking a potshot at Tripura Government, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the FIR proves that there is no democracy in Tripura under BJP regime.

BJP Tripura leader Shome said that the state government did what they felt is correct and also that nothing ‘unlawful’ is done against the TMC leaders.

Notably, following the arrest of young leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta for allegedly breaking pandemic protocol, Abhishek, Kunal, Bratya and Dola visited Tripura to release the young leaders AND Abhishek was seen adamant that he won’t leave the police station until the young leaders are released.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after visiting the injured young leaders at SSKM hospital claimed that the injured leaders were denied treatment and even water for 36 hours, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday took to Twitter and posted a video where it was seen that the injured leaders were offered treatment.

“Hereby refuting baseless allegation of the TMC Supremo that her assets weren't even provided a glass of water in Tripura. Would request her to accord herself the prestigious Mithya-Shree Award. Please accept this request & kindly make us feel obliged,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national capital.

Soon after Biplab was seen meeting with Amit Shah, TMC spokesperson took to Twitter and highlighted the infighting of the BJP in Tripura.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:39 PM IST