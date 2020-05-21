FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over Congress party's tweet on PM-CARES fund

On Thursday, an FIR was registered against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party's tweet on PM-CARES fund.
According to news agency ANI, the FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. KV Praveen Kumar, an advocate by profession, who has registered a case against Sonia Gandhi said that Congress had on May 11 posted false and baseless information regarding the PM-CARES fund on its Twitter handle.
"They called PM-CARES fund a fraud. They said on their twitter that it is not being used for public and that Prime Minister is going on foreign trips using this fund. These are rumours against govt in COVID-19 situation, so I filed a complaint against Sonia Gandhi,” KV Praveen Kumar told ANI.
On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for donations.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)