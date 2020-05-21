FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over Congress party's tweet on PM-CARES fund

"They called PM-CARES fund a fraud. They said on their twitter that it is not being used for public and that Prime Minister is going on foreign trips using this fund. These are rumours against govt in COVID-19 situation, so I filed a complaint against Sonia Gandhi,” KV Praveen Kumar told ANI.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for donations.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."