FIR against municipal councillor for posting objectionable picture of Yogi Adityanath on social media

A municipal councillor has been booked for posting objectionable picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

According to reports, Mustkeem Chaudhary of Ward 66, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, had allegedly posted Adityanath's picture on social media in which he was portrayed as a bearded man wearing a skull cap.

An objectionable caption had also been written along with the picture, the police complaint filed by the residents of Pasonda village in Ghaziabad stated.

Chaudhary had contested the municipal elections as an independent candidate. However, he joined the Samajwadi Party after winning.

"He has been booked under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating the case. Action will be taken as per the law," Teela Mod police station SHO Mahavir Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

This comes days after Adityanath said that their dream of Gazva-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the "Qayamat", and the government will function according to the Constitution and not the Shariat law.

In an interview with ANI, CM Adityanath said, "I can say with utter clarity that this is new India, this is the India of world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this new India, development is for all and there will be appeasement of none."

The government works with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, he said. It works with the principle of Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. "The new India will work according to the Constitution, and not the Shariat. I also want to say it clearly that the dream of Gazva-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till the Qayamat," he said.

Taking to Twitter, the CM had said, "Those who dream of Gazva-e-Hind, religious fanatics of Talibani thinking, understand this... India will run according to the constitution, not according to Shariat...!"

Adityanath, clearing his stance on the Karnataka Hijab row, said that a proper dress code should be followed in schools, adding that he never asked the public or workers in UP to wear saffron for what they wear is their personal choice.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:09 AM IST