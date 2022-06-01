 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

FIR against MS Dhoni in Bihar’s Begusarai; here's all you need to know

The next hearing of the case will take place on June 28

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni | File pic

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Bihar's Begusarai in a cheque bounce case. Apart from the cricketer, seven others have also been named in the FIR.

According to reports, a company named SK Enterprises has filed an FIR in Begusarai's CJM's court, alleging that a cheque worth Rs 30 lakh, which they received from 'New Global Produce India Limited' got bounced.

The World Cup-winning captain had promoted the product, and hence, his name has also been mentioned in the FIR, by the complainant.

Meanwhile, after hearing the matter on Monday, the court has sent the case to Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The next hearing of the case will take place on June 28.

Read Also
'We have few more up our sleeves': Captain MS Dhoni says CSK's fast bowling stock will be...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaFIR against MS Dhoni in Bihar’s Begusarai; here's all you need to know

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases

Thane: Rickshaw driver beaten up brutally in Dombivali

Thane: Rickshaw driver beaten up brutally in Dombivali

'No rule of law in Rajasthan': BJP condemns stone pelting on police in Chittorgarh over killing of...

'No rule of law in Rajasthan': BJP condemns stone pelting on police in Chittorgarh over killing of...

Retail prices of tomato skyrocket up to Rs 77 per kg in metro cities, barring Delhi

Retail prices of tomato skyrocket up to Rs 77 per kg in metro cities, barring Delhi

MCA Corporate Trophy: Income Tax emerge MCA 'A' Div champions

MCA Corporate Trophy: Income Tax emerge MCA 'A' Div champions