FIR against MS Dhoni in Bihar’s Begusarai; here's all you need to know

MS Dhoni | File pic

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Bihar's Begusarai in a cheque bounce case. Apart from the cricketer, seven others have also been named in the FIR.

According to reports, a company named SK Enterprises has filed an FIR in Begusarai's CJM's court, alleging that a cheque worth Rs 30 lakh, which they received from 'New Global Produce India Limited' got bounced.

The World Cup-winning captain had promoted the product, and hence, his name has also been mentioned in the FIR, by the complainant.

Meanwhile, after hearing the matter on Monday, the court has sent the case to Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The next hearing of the case will take place on June 28.