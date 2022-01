Gautam Budh Nagar Police have registred an FIR against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in Noida for violating COVID-19 norms while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.

This comes after CM Bhupesh Bagehl participated in a door-to-door campaign in Noida, ahead of UP Assembly elections.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 06:37 PM IST