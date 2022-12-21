FIR against ABP Reporter Akhilesh Tiwari for making video of female constables dancing in police station

Kashinagar police in Uttar Pradesh have lodged an FIR against ABP news reporter Akhilesh Tiwari for making a video of female constables dancing inside the station.

Tiwari has been booked under IPC sections 469, 354 G, 509 & 72. Tiwari had allegedly made a secret video of the female constables dancing in the Tarya Sujan police station and leaked it on social media platforms.

The constables later claimed that they were merely celebrating a fellow colleague's birthday after their shift and the video is proving to be defamatory in nature.