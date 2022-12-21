e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFIR against ABP Reporter Akhilesh Tiwari for making video of female constables dancing in police station

FIR against ABP Reporter Akhilesh Tiwari for making video of female constables dancing in police station

ABP News reporter Akhilesh Tiwari has been booked under IPC sections 469, 354 G, 509 & 72.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Kashinagar police in Uttar Pradesh have lodged an FIR against ABP news reporter Akhilesh Tiwari for making a video of female constables dancing inside the station.

Tiwari has been booked under IPC sections 469, 354 G, 509 & 72. Tiwari had allegedly made a secret video of the female constables dancing in the Tarya Sujan police station and leaked it on social media platforms.

The constables later claimed that they were merely celebrating a fellow colleague's birthday after their shift and the video is proving to be defamatory in nature.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka politician's farmhouse housing blackbucks, spotted deers, wild boars, jackals as pets...

Karnataka politician's farmhouse housing blackbucks, spotted deers, wild boars, jackals as pets...

In Pics: Check out the top 10 most liked Instagram posts of 2022

In Pics: Check out the top 10 most liked Instagram posts of 2022

Jharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner's body found at home

Jharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner's body found at home

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to forensic lab for taking voice samples

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to forensic lab for taking voice samples

Gujarat: 17-yr-old daughter of daily wagers impregnated by father's friend

Gujarat: 17-yr-old daughter of daily wagers impregnated by father's friend