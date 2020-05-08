'Financial capital cannot be under lockdown for 3 months': Netizens react to CM Uddhav Thackeray's address to military rumours

On Friday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray put a halt to murmurs that the military might be roped in as the state combats the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"There is rumour about deployment of military. No need for that. We are all soldiers in fight against virus. Military will not be roped in," Thackeray assured.

Thackeray's speech garnered a lot of reaction from the netizens. While some continued their motto of 'Best CM', few criticised his action saying Maharashtra requires the help of military to combat coronavirus in the state which has the highest number of cases in the country.

"Army is needed to control the situation which has gone out of hand. Financial capital can't be under lockdown for 3 months," a user wrote.