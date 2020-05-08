'Financial capital cannot be under lockdown for 3 months': Netizens react to CM Uddhav Thackeray's address to military rumours

On Friday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray put a halt to murmurs that the military might be roped in as the state combats the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"There is rumour about deployment of military. No need for that. We are all soldiers in fight against virus. Military will not be roped in," Thackeray assured.
Thackeray's speech garnered a lot of reaction from the netizens. While some continued their motto of 'Best CM', few criticised his action saying Maharashtra requires the help of military to combat coronavirus in the state which has the highest number of cases in the country.
"Army is needed to control the situation which has gone out of hand. Financial capital can't be under lockdown for 3 months," a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions from the users:
On Friday Thackeray urged people with symptoms of cough, fever and cold to come forward and visit fever clinics.
"There are 18,000 positive cases but 3,500 have been discharged," he said.
At present Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the state. According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, as of Friday evening the state has recorded 17974 positive cases. Of these, 3301 people have been 'cured' and discharged or have migrated, while 694 people have unfortunately passed away.
Within the state, the highest number of cases is in Mumbai which has so far recorded over 11,000 positive coronavirus cases and more than 400 deaths.
