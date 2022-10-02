e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFinance Ministry to organise special campaign to deepen financial inclusion across India

Finance Ministry to organise special campaign to deepen financial inclusion across India

The special campaign will initially be rolled out in seven districts across India including Aurangabad and Pune in Maharashtra.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | -
Follow us on

In a bid to further deepen financial inclusion (FI) framework, the Ministry of Finance will organize a special campaign from October 15 November 26. It will be initially rolled out at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level in seven districts across India.

They included Cuttack in Odisha, Aurangabad and Pune in Maharashtra, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Barpeta in Assam.

The campaign will focus on achieving saturation in respect of bank accounts, insurance/pension schemes for eligible individuals, distribution of Loans to Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs), SHGs for the establishment of Cold-Chain infrastructure.

Read Also
Financial inclusion major step towards inclusive growth: Sitharaman
article-image

It will also focus on expanding the coverage of MUDRA & KCC penetration for persons engaged in animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries, bringing self help group (SHG) members within the ambit of FI ecosystem of the country and Mobile/Aadhaar seeding of existing accounts with special focus on making small accounts normal accounts by doing full KYC.

The objective of Financial Inclusion is to extend financial services to the large hitherto un-served population of the country to unlock its growth potential. According to the ministry, the motto of financial inclusion is from Jandhan to Jansuraksha.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Concessional custom duty on edible oil import extended till March 2023

Concessional custom duty on edible oil import extended till March 2023

Plastic bottle hurled towards Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Navratri event in Gujarat

Plastic bottle hurled towards Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Navratri event in Gujarat

Finance Ministry to organise special campaign to deepen financial inclusion across India

Finance Ministry to organise special campaign to deepen financial inclusion across India

Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member accused of Sidhu Moose Wala killing escapes from police custody

Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member accused of Sidhu Moose Wala killing escapes from police custody

Delhi Crime: Video of youth being stabbed to death by 3 in Sunder Nagri surfaces

Delhi Crime: Video of youth being stabbed to death by 3 in Sunder Nagri surfaces