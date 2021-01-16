Finance Ministry orders timely disposal of public grievances

New Delhi: The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Finance Ministry has come out with a new standing operating procedure (SOP) for effective redressal of public grievances, strictly within the time limits specified.

It requires that all grievances of public and pensioners received in the CGA office either by letter, email or fax, have to be invariably routed through the public grievance officer (PGO) before sending them to the concerned sections/divisions and grievances received other than through PG portal or emails should be necessarily acknowledged, with an interim reply within three days.

The SOP also mandates that all out efforts should be made to redress public grievances within 30 days. If this time limit is breached, the complainant should be given reason for the anticipated delay and the expected time by which the grievance would be redressed. This has to be done with the approval of the Joint CGA.

It is also made clear that no grievance is to be rejected without its examination independently by the Deputy CGA or Joint CGA.

Various timelines fixed in the SOP are:

Transfer of grievances by coordination section to other section of CGA in not later than two working days of the receipt of the grievance;

If the subject pertains to the section, reply/interim reply is to be furnished within five working days.

If the subject does not pertain to he section, it should be returned the same day on its receipts. And

Reply/interim reply of the grievance by the coordinaton section to the complainant within two working days.

It also makes it clear that if the reply or interim reply is not received from the section or ministry within the stipulated timeline, reminders are to be issued as per the escalation matrix laid down.