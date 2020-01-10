Finance Commission interacts with Nagaland villagers

Guwahati: The 15th Finance Commission comprising of members Dr Ashok Lahiri and AN Jha visited Khonoma on Thursday.

The Finance Commission members interacted with the village authorities and discussed on varied matters like traditional practices, conservation efforts, health, education, banking system of the village Khonoma village with a population of around 3745, with 749 households consists of three “khels”. It has six schools and one primary health center.

Village Development Board (VDB) secretary, Mhiesirieto Punyii said that the village does not have any bank and there is only informal banking services through microfinance.

The village economy being mainly cultivation based, Punyii said that almost half the population goes out of the village for employment.

During the interaction the Finance Commission were apprised on the workings and functions of Village Council, Village Development Board and the roles of Gaonbura.

Subjects ranging from cropping pattern, land holdings system practice and the implications that may arise if obtaining land patta is made compulsory were also discussed.

Later the Finance Commission members also visited Dziileke and Jakhama Army Camp.