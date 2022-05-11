Finally, Babul Supriyo sworn in as MLA by Bengal Assembly Dy Speaker

Kolkata: Almost a month after being elected, TMC MLA Babul Supriyo took oath on Wednesday claiming that he had already started working in his constituency.

“Leaving behind the past incidents, my primary job is to serve the people of Ballygunge. I will work under the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Ballygunge is an important constituency,” said Babul.

The singer-turned-politician also mentioned that he started working for Ballygunge ever since his name was nominated by the Chief Minister.

Slamming the BJP, Babul said that the people of Asansol never wanted BJP and also that it got clear in the recently concluded bypoll.

“People wanted me to continue as the MP. There are many incidents where people leave a party but don't leave the MP, MLA posts. I left as I thought it to be correct. Had I not worked in my first tenure as MP in Asansol then people would not have made me win by over two lakh votes. Bygones are bygones and my new journey starts from today,” claimed Babul.

It can be noted after confusion of 26 days, the Deputy Speaker of Assembly Ashish Banerjee administered the oath of Babul. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar instead of Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay had asked the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath which the Deputy Speaker turned down initially.

Calling this incident to be ‘unprecedented’, Babul expressed his ‘happiness’ to be part of the historic West Bengal assembly.

The Deputy Speaker said that he had administered the oath with the permission of the Speaker.

“The Governor had tried to divide us but we are a joint family and would remain the same,” said the Deputy Speaker.

After the oath ceremony, Babul met Biman Bandhopadhyay in his chamber to discuss several issues.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:41 PM IST