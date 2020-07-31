'Finally 5 days short of a year': JKPC chief Sajad Lone released from home detention

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone was released from home detention in Srinagar on Friday. He took to Twitter and made the announcement of his release.
Lone said that the detention was psychologically draining and that he would soon share the experience. "Finally five days short of a year, I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," the Kashmiri politician tweeted.
His party also took to Twitter and wrote, "J&K Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone has been officially released after completing 360 days in detention."
Lone was among the many mainstream leaders, lawyers, businessmen, and activists who were placed under detention at the time of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution on August 5 last year.
Lone, the former MLA from Handwara, was initially detained at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar before he was moved to the MLAs hostel along with other arrested leaders, and was eventually detained at his home.
Many politicians including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah who were detained last year have since been released. However, others, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, continue to be under home detention.
After Lone's release, former CM Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote, "Good to hear that Sajad Lone has been released from illegal house arrest. I hope others under similar illegal detention will also be released without delay."
(With IANS inputs)
