'Finally 5 days short of a year': JKPC chief Sajad Lone released from home detention

Lone was among the many mainstream leaders, lawyers, businessmen, and activists who were placed under detention at the time of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution on August 5 last year.

Lone, the former MLA from Handwara, was initially detained at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar before he was moved to the MLAs hostel along with other arrested leaders, and was eventually detained at his home.

Many politicians including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah who were detained last year have since been released. However, others, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, continue to be under home detention.

After Lone's release, former CM Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote, "Good to hear that Sajad Lone has been released from illegal house arrest. I hope others under similar illegal detention will also be released without delay."